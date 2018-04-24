Low Income Housing Institute is looking at property in Hoquiam

Following an executive session on Monday night, the Hoquiam City Council voted to enter into a purchase & sale agreement with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) to sell a piece of land near City Hall.

In addition to the LIHI agreement, the City also voted to surplus the parking lot directly across the street from City Hall and make it available for sale.

In September, the City purchased the empty lot on 8th Street next to the Hoquiam Masonic Lodge. At the time, they bought the tax title property for $27,089, below the assessed value of $56,000.

City Administrator Brian Shay told KXRO after their vote to sell the land that LIHI is purchasing the property for approximately $50,000.

In April of 2017, Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson announced that the Low Income Housing Institute was looking to build in the area, which could mean a “5-6 story building with about 40-something units in it.”

It is not known at this time if LIHI is planning to construct a building of similar size.

Cassie Lentz, Housing Resource Coordinator at Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services told KXRO in 2017 that while projects continue to move forward across the state, there is still a great need locally.

In a 2015 Washington State Housing Needs Assessment, this gap is predicted to increase in the next 2 years.

Lentz added that the current need is “definitely in the hundreds of units, if not thousands” of units.

LIHI says on their website that they own and/or manage over 2,000 housing units at 50 sites in six counties throughout the Puget Sound region, with the closest facility being in Olympia.

They say that “Eighty percent of LIHI housing is reserved for households earning less than 30 percent of the area median household income”.