Looking forward, Washington State is looking at traffic changes

The Washington State Department of Transportation have released the Washington Transportation Plan, Phase 2, and they are now asking for public input on the 20-year plan.

Residents have an opportunity to provide input on the plan from now through Nov. 6, 2017.

WTP Phase 1 established a 20-year vision for the statewide transportation system.

WSDOT says that “Phase 1 highlighted emerging trends and challenges facing the state’s transportation system and developed recommendations for meeting those challenges.”

WTP Phase 2 is set to implement recommendations from Phase 1, as well as prepare for future changes that may come through technology, climate change, and other factors.

“By 2035, Washington’s transportation system safely connects people and communities, fostering commerce, operating seamlessly across boundaries, and providing travel options to achieve an environmentally and financially sustainable system.”

Copies of the plan are available online and in person through the Department of Transportation.

Meetings will be held throughout the state regarding the plan. No local meetings have been scheduled.

•Online: https://washtransplan.com/

•By telephone request: 206-464-1261

•By written request: Washington State Department of Transportation, Multimodal Planning Division, 401 Second Ave., Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98104.