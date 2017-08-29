Loggers’ Playday pays homage to fallen Chairmen
By KXRO News
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 9:02 AM

Loggers’ Playday will remember fallen Chairmen this year with their shirt.

With a history of controversy in recent, the t-shirt for the 53rd annual Loggers’ Playday will step away from a statement on the logging industry and will instead look back at the men who have made the event a success as a Chairman.

KXRO received a copy of the shirt design, “Remembering the Founders”, featuring the logger used in previous designs, but this time with the names of Chairmen who have died, and the date they served.

As the logger takes a knee, the faces of the former Chairmen hover above.

The shirt was once again designed and printed by Jacknut Apparel.

Started in 1965 as Loggers Jubilee, the event was renamed Loggers’ Playday a few years later.

T-shirts for the 53rd Annual Loggers’ Playday will be for sale as of Wednesday of this week for $20, and will be available at Timber Gym , Ace Electric, Harbor Saw, Hoquiam Licensing, as well as on September 9, at the day of the event.

 

 

Photos from left to right.

Chairman Chairman Year Death Year
Bill Foster 2000 2016
Robert Gibbons 1981 2017
Frank Drolz 1987 2017
Martin “Marty” Moir 1979 2014
David “Dewey” Dupont 2011 2014
 Ken Johnson 1988 2016

 

 

Comments