Loggers’ Playday pays homage to fallen Chairmen

Loggers’ Playday will remember fallen Chairmen this year with their shirt.

With a history of controversy in recent, the t-shirt for the 53rd annual Loggers’ Playday will step away from a statement on the logging industry and will instead look back at the men who have made the event a success as a Chairman.

KXRO received a copy of the shirt design, “Remembering the Founders”, featuring the logger used in previous designs, but this time with the names of Chairmen who have died, and the date they served.

As the logger takes a knee, the faces of the former Chairmen hover above.

The shirt was once again designed and printed by Jacknut Apparel.

Started in 1965 as Loggers Jubilee, the event was renamed Loggers’ Playday a few years later.

T-shirts for the 53rd Annual Loggers’ Playday will be for sale as of Wednesday of this week for $20, and will be available at Timber Gym , Ace Electric, Harbor Saw, Hoquiam Licensing, as well as on September 9, at the day of the event.

Photos from left to right.