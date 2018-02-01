Local YMCA swimmers win trophies and recognition at King County meet

The YMCA of Grays Harbor Sea Otters competed at the State swim meet this past weekend at the King County Aquatics Center against 16 other YMCAs around the region.

At the meet, two local swimmers won a high point trophy, with Kaila Hatton won High Point for 9-10 Girls and Conan Kelly won 3rd Place High Point for 8 and Under Boys.

Kaila Hatton also broke the 9-10 100 Backstroke record for the Washington State Swim meet. Her time was a 1:23.94.

The local YMCA tells KXRO that in addition to the Sea Otters winning the Sportsmanship Award for the South section of the Puget Sound Swimming Association, multiple swimmers earned recognition as well.

8 Grays Harbor swimmers won the Values Award voted by their teammates.

12 and under Caring Mija Hood Honesty Litzy Orona Respect Denny Linker Responsibility Nolan Jurasin 13 and over Caring Lily Schreiber Honesty Melissa May Respect Patience Teter Responsibility Kennedy Hatton