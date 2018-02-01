Local YMCA swimmers win trophies and recognition at King County meet
By KXRO News
Feb 1, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

The YMCA of Grays Harbor Sea Otters competed at the State swim meet this past weekend at the King County Aquatics Center against 16 other YMCAs around the region.

At the meet, two local swimmers won a high point trophy, with Kaila Hatton won High Point for 9-10 Girls and Conan Kelly won 3rd Place High Point for 8 and Under Boys.

Kaila Hatton also broke the 9-10 100 Backstroke record for the Washington State Swim meet. Her time was a 1:23.94.

The local YMCA tells KXRO that in addition to the Sea Otters winning the Sportsmanship Award for the South section of the Puget Sound Swimming Association, multiple swimmers earned recognition as well.

8 Grays Harbor swimmers won the Values Award voted by their teammates.

 

12 and under  
Caring Mija Hood
Honesty Litzy Orona
Respect Denny Linker
Responsibility Nolan Jurasin
13 and over  
Caring Lily Schreiber
Honesty Melissa May
Respect Patience Teter
Responsibility Kennedy Hatton

 

 

 

 

1-10th Place A award winners
13-14 Girls 200 Freestyle 8th Place Kennedy Hatton
13-14 Boys 100 Backstroke 6th Place Logan Sias
15-21 Girls 100 Butterfly 4th Place Melissa May
13-14 Boys 100 Butterfly 4th Place Logan Sias
15-21 Girls 100 Breaststroke 2nd Place Melissa May
15-21 Girls 200 Backstroke 3rd Place Katie Lewis
15-21 Girls 200 IM 3rd Place Melissa May
11-12 Girls 100 IM 2nd Place Litzy Orona
11-12 Girls 200 IM 3rd Place Katie Mattison
8 & U Girls 50 Freestyle 7th Place Stella Hayes
8 & U Boys 50 Freestyle 4th Place Conan Kelly
11-12 Boys 50 Freestyle 4th Place Tyler Bates
9-10 Girls 50 Butterfly 5th Place Kaila Hatton
11-12 Girls 50 Butterfly 6th Place Mija Hood
11-12 Boys 50 Butterfly 6th Place Charlie Ancich
8 & U Girls 25 Backstroke 4th Place Stella Hayes
8 & U Girls 25 Backstroke 8th Place Gabriella Orona
9-10 Girls 50 Backstroke 2nd Place  Kaila Hatton
11-12 Girls 50 Backstroke 3rd Place  Mija Hood
11-12 Girls 50 Backstroke 6th Place Katie Mattison
11-12 Boys 50 Backstroke 2nd Place Tyler Bates
11-12 Girls 50 Breaststroke 6th Place Litzy Orona
8 & U Boys 100 Freestyle 3rd Place Conan Kelly
9-10 Girls 200 Freestyle 2nd Place Kaila Hatton
11-12 Girls 200 Freestyle 4th Place Litzy Orona
11-12 Boys 200 Freestyle 4th Place Charlie Ancich
8 & U Girls 50 Backstroke 3rd Place Stella Hayes
8 & U Boys  50 Backstroke 4th Place Conan Kelly
9-10 Girls 100 Backstroke 1st Place Kaila Hatton
11-12 Girls 100 Backstroke 4th Place Katie Mattison
11-12 Girls 100 Backstroke 5th Place Litzy Orona
11-12 Girls 100 Backstroke 6th Place Mija Hood
9-10 Boys 100 Backstroke 1st Place Ben Jurasin
11-12 Boys 100 Backstroke 6th Place Tyler Bates
11-12 Boys 100 Backstroke 7th Place Charlie Ancich
8 & U Boys 50 Breaststroke 2th Place Conan Kelly
11-12 Girls 100 Breaststroke 1st Place Litzy Orona
11-12 Boys 100 Breaststroke 3rd Place Nolan Jurasin
11-12 Boys 100 Breaststroke 4th Place Charlie Ancich
9-10 Girls 100 Butterfly 2nd Place  Kaila Hatton
8 & U Boys 25 Freestyle 2th Place Conan Kelly
9-10 Girls 100 Freestyle 1st Place Ava Benn
11-12 Girls 100 Breaststroke 8th Place Katie Mattison
11-12 Boys 100 Freestyle 3rd Place Charlie Ancich
11-12 Boys 100 Freestyle 8th Place Tyler Bates
1-10th Place B award winners
13-14 Girls 100 Backstroke 10th Place Katelyn Ancich
13-14 Boys 100 Backstroke 9th Place Colton Burns
15-21 Girls 100 Butterfly 1st Place Annetthe Orona
15-21 Girls 100 Butterfly 2nd Place Katie Lewis
13-14 Boys 100 Breaststroke 3rd Place Logan Sias
9-10 Girls 50 Freestyle 7th Place Wendy Rojas
9-10 Boys 50 Freestyle 5th Place Sheldon Wilson
9-10 Boys 50 Freestyle 6th Place Ben Jurasin
9-10 Boys 50 Butterfly 8th Place Sheldon Wilson
8 & U Boys 25 Backstroke 1st Place Nolan Hood
9-10 Boys 50 Backstroke 2nd Place Sheldon Wilson
9-10 Boys 50 Backstroke 6th Place Ezekiel Olson
8 & U Boys 25 Breaststroke 1st Place Nolan Hood
9-10 Boys 50 Breaststroke 4th Place Sheldon Wilson
9-10 Boys 50 Breaststroke 7th Place Ezekiel Olson
11-12 Boys 50 Breaststroke 6th Place Michael Kelly
9-10 Boys 100 Freestyle 9th Place Ben Jurasin
9-10 Boys 100 Freestyle 10th Place Sheldon Wilson

