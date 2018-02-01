Local YMCA swimmers win trophies and recognition at King County meet

The YMCA of Grays Harbor Sea Otters competed at the State swim meet this past weekend at the King County Aquatics Center against 16 other YMCAs around the region.
At the meet, two local swimmers won a high point trophy, with Kaila Hatton won High Point for 9-10 Girls and Conan Kelly won 3rd Place High Point for 8 and Under Boys.
Kaila Hatton also broke the 9-10 100 Backstroke record for the Washington State Swim meet. Her time was a 1:23.94.
The local YMCA tells KXRO that in addition to the Sea Otters winning the Sportsmanship Award for the South section of the Puget Sound Swimming Association, multiple swimmers earned recognition as well.
8 Grays Harbor swimmers won the Values Award voted by their teammates.
|12 and under
|Caring
|Mija Hood
|Honesty
|Litzy Orona
|Respect
|Denny Linker
|Responsibility
|Nolan Jurasin
|13 and over
|Caring
|Lily Schreiber
|Honesty
|Melissa May
|Respect
|Patience Teter
|Responsibility
|Kennedy Hatton
|1-10th Place A award winners
|13-14 Girls
|200 Freestyle
|8th Place
|Kennedy Hatton
|13-14 Boys
|100 Backstroke
|6th Place
|Logan Sias
|15-21 Girls
|100 Butterfly
|4th Place
|Melissa May
|13-14 Boys
|100 Butterfly
|4th Place
|Logan Sias
|15-21 Girls
|100 Breaststroke
|2nd Place
|Melissa May
|15-21 Girls
|200 Backstroke
|3rd Place
|Katie Lewis
|15-21 Girls
|200 IM
|3rd Place
|Melissa May
|11-12 Girls
|100 IM
|2nd Place
|Litzy Orona
|11-12 Girls
|200 IM
|3rd Place
|Katie Mattison
|8 & U Girls
|50 Freestyle
|7th Place
|Stella Hayes
|8 & U Boys
|50 Freestyle
|4th Place
|Conan Kelly
|11-12 Boys
|50 Freestyle
|4th Place
|Tyler Bates
|9-10 Girls
|50 Butterfly
|5th Place
|Kaila Hatton
|11-12 Girls
|50 Butterfly
|6th Place
|Mija Hood
|11-12 Boys
|50 Butterfly
|6th Place
|Charlie Ancich
|8 & U Girls
|25 Backstroke
|4th Place
|Stella Hayes
|8 & U Girls
|25 Backstroke
|8th Place
|Gabriella Orona
|9-10 Girls
|50 Backstroke
|2nd Place
|Kaila Hatton
|11-12 Girls
|50 Backstroke
|3rd Place
|Mija Hood
|11-12 Girls
|50 Backstroke
|6th Place
|Katie Mattison
|11-12 Boys
|50 Backstroke
|2nd Place
|Tyler Bates
|11-12 Girls
|50 Breaststroke
|6th Place
|Litzy Orona
|8 & U Boys
|100 Freestyle
|3rd Place
|Conan Kelly
|9-10 Girls
|200 Freestyle
|2nd Place
|Kaila Hatton
|11-12 Girls
|200 Freestyle
|4th Place
|Litzy Orona
|11-12 Boys
|200 Freestyle
|4th Place
|Charlie Ancich
|8 & U Girls
|50 Backstroke
|3rd Place
|Stella Hayes
|8 & U Boys
|50 Backstroke
|4th Place
|Conan Kelly
|9-10 Girls
|100 Backstroke
|1st Place
|Kaila Hatton
|11-12 Girls
|100 Backstroke
|4th Place
|Katie Mattison
|11-12 Girls
|100 Backstroke
|5th Place
|Litzy Orona
|11-12 Girls
|100 Backstroke
|6th Place
|Mija Hood
|9-10 Boys
|100 Backstroke
|1st Place
|Ben Jurasin
|11-12 Boys
|100 Backstroke
|6th Place
|Tyler Bates
|11-12 Boys
|100 Backstroke
|7th Place
|Charlie Ancich
|8 & U Boys
|50 Breaststroke
|2th Place
|Conan Kelly
|11-12 Girls
|100 Breaststroke
|1st Place
|Litzy Orona
|11-12 Boys
|100 Breaststroke
|3rd Place
|Nolan Jurasin
|11-12 Boys
|100 Breaststroke
|4th Place
|Charlie Ancich
|9-10 Girls
|100 Butterfly
|2nd Place
|Kaila Hatton
|8 & U Boys
|25 Freestyle
|2th Place
|Conan Kelly
|9-10 Girls
|100 Freestyle
|1st Place
|Ava Benn
|11-12 Girls
|100 Breaststroke
|8th Place
|Katie Mattison
|11-12 Boys
|100 Freestyle
|3rd Place
|Charlie Ancich
|11-12 Boys
|100 Freestyle
|8th Place
|Tyler Bates
|1-10th Place B award winners
|13-14 Girls
|100 Backstroke
|10th Place
|Katelyn Ancich
|13-14 Boys
|100 Backstroke
|9th Place
|Colton Burns
|15-21 Girls
|100 Butterfly
|1st Place
|Annetthe Orona
|15-21 Girls
|100 Butterfly
|2nd Place
|Katie Lewis
|13-14 Boys
|100 Breaststroke
|3rd Place
|Logan Sias
|9-10 Girls
|50 Freestyle
|7th Place
|Wendy Rojas
|9-10 Boys
|50 Freestyle
|5th Place
|Sheldon Wilson
|9-10 Boys
|50 Freestyle
|6th Place
|Ben Jurasin
|9-10 Boys
|50 Butterfly
|8th Place
|Sheldon Wilson
|8 & U Boys
|25 Backstroke
|1st Place
|Nolan Hood
|9-10 Boys
|50 Backstroke
|2nd Place
|Sheldon Wilson
|9-10 Boys
|50 Backstroke
|6th Place
|Ezekiel Olson
|8 & U Boys
|25 Breaststroke
|1st Place
|Nolan Hood
|9-10 Boys
|50 Breaststroke
|4th Place
|Sheldon Wilson
|9-10 Boys
|50 Breaststroke
|7th Place
|Ezekiel Olson
|11-12 Boys
|50 Breaststroke
|6th Place
|Michael Kelly
|9-10 Boys
|100 Freestyle
|9th Place
|Ben Jurasin
|9-10 Boys
|100 Freestyle
|10th Place
|Sheldon Wilson