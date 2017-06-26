Local weekend reaches record numbers

Heat over the weekend broke and tied records, and damaged a road.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says that Hoquiam broke the heat record on Saturday, and tied the record both Friday and Sunday.

3 days of record highs hit Hoquiam at Bowerman Field.

NWS says that Friday, the temperature tied the record set in 1989 at 82°.

As of noon on Saturday, Hoquiam broke the record with 88°

By the end of the day, the temperature had reached 91° at Bowerman.

The previous record was 85°, set in 1989. Last year, the high for the day was 63°.

On Sunday, Hoquiam tied its record high with 82°, set in 2006.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Deputy Director Chuck Wallace told KXRO that the Grays Harbor County Roads Department closed Devonshire Rd at Katon to Central Park Drive at Granada on Saturday after the road buckled due to heat.