Local veterans sought for Veteran’s Advisory Board
By KXRO News
|
Sep 21, 2017 @ 6:28 AM

Grays Harbor County is looking for local veterans to serve on the Veteran’s Advisory Board.

The five-member volunteer advisory board meets to make suggestions related to the administration of the Veteran Relief Fund.

These funds are intended to assist individuals with basic needs such as housing, utilities, food and other items.

As of December 31st, 2017 there will be two vacant positions on the board. The new terms will end on December 31, 2019.

The Veterans Advisory Board meets quarterly in Montesano.

Only veterans are eligible to serve as board members.

Interested individuals are urged to send a letter of interest to the Board of Commissioners by October 31, 2017 at 2109 Sumner Avenue, Aberdeen, WA 98520.

For further information, call , Veteran Relief Fund Administrator at 360-500-4049.

Related Content

Meeting to discuss homeless coming this month
Meeting to discuss homeless housing
Housing Stakeholder Coalition formed to fight home...
Local scholarship deadline approaching
First week of the month means First Thursday in Ho...
Comments