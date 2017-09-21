Local veterans sought for Veteran’s Advisory Board

Grays Harbor County is looking for local veterans to serve on the Veteran’s Advisory Board.

The five-member volunteer advisory board meets to make suggestions related to the administration of the Veteran Relief Fund.

These funds are intended to assist individuals with basic needs such as housing, utilities, food and other items.

As of December 31st, 2017 there will be two vacant positions on the board. The new terms will end on December 31, 2019.

The Veterans Advisory Board meets quarterly in Montesano.

Only veterans are eligible to serve as board members.

Interested individuals are urged to send a letter of interest to the Board of Commissioners by October 31, 2017 at 2109 Sumner Avenue, Aberdeen, WA 98520.

For further information, call Cassie Lentz, Veteran Relief Fund Administrator at 360-500-4049.