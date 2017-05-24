Local unemployment numbers continue to improve

Grays Harbor unemployment last month is tied with the lowest April since 1990.

Grays Harbor sits at 5th highest unemployment in the state at 7.5%. The last time the area was this low in April was in 2006.

Since 1990 the numbers have been higher, and over double the figure in 2010.

In addition, the Total Unemployment for Grays Harbor, now at 2,069 for April, is the lowest it has been since at least 1990, according to historical figures from the Employment Security Department.

Pacific County is the 6th highest unemployment in the state, at 7.3%. This is their lowest April figure since 2006, and the lowest Total Unemployment in April since 1990.

Over 250 people gained jobs since March in Grays Harbor, marking the 3rd year in a row that this number grew in April.

Total Labor Force grew in both local counties, up over 500 in Grays Harbor and 150 in Pacific.

Ferry County tops the state, at 10.7%, followed by Pend Orielle, Okanogan, and Stevens County.