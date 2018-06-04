Local tall ships return soon

The Hawaiian Chieftain returns to Seaport Landing this month., and both ships will be in town in July.

According to a calendar from the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport the tall ship will dock in Aberdeen as of June 25, with the Lady Washington tentatively joining her from July 1 – July 10.

While the ships are at home, local schools can reserve a trip abord the vessels on weekdays for Voyage of Explorers field trip, with the general public invited to Aventure Sales on weekend.

Battle Sails are also available when both vessels are in port together with dockside Vessel Tours available for those not wanting to venture onto the water.

While she is home, the Hawaiian Chieftain is also availble to be chartered for private events.

“The steel hulled Hawaiian Chieftain was launched in 1988 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Together with Lady Washington, the tall ships are among the most active educational boats in America, visiting approximately 40 ports each year. The tall ships offer a glimpse into our historic past, introducing people of all ages to the sights and sounds of 18th and 19th century maritime life.”