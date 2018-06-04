Local tall ships return soon

The Hawaiian Chieftain returns to Seaport Landing this month., and both ships will be in town in July.
According to a calendar from the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport the tall ship will dock in Aberdeen as of June 25, with the Lady Washington tentatively joining her from July 1 – July 10.
While the ships are at home, local schools can reserve a trip abord the vessels on weekdays for Voyage of Explorers field trip, with the general public invited to Aventure Sales on weekend.
Battle Sails are also available when both vessels are in port together with dockside Vessel Tours available for those not wanting to venture onto the water.
While she is home, the Hawaiian Chieftain is also availble to be chartered for private events.
“The steel hulled Hawaiian Chieftain was launched in 1988 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Together with Lady Washington, the tall ships are among the most active educational boats in America, visiting approximately 40 ports each year. The tall ships offer a glimpse into our historic past, introducing people of all ages to the sights and sounds of 18th and 19th century maritime life.”
ABERDEEN SCHEDULE
June 25 (Monday)
Hawaiian Chieftain Arrival
June 26 (Tuesday)
Vessel Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation) (Hawaiian Chieftain)
Vessel Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation) (Hawaiian Chieftain)
June 27 (Wednesday)
Closed
Closed
June 28 (Thursday)
Closed
Closed
June 29 (Friday)
Vessel Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation)
Vessel Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation)
Evening Sail: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($42-$49) (Hawaiian Chieftain)
June 30 (Saturday)
Vessel Tours: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ($5 donation)
Adventure Sail: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($42-$49) (Hawaiian Chieftain)
Evening Sail: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($42-$49) (Hawaiian Chieftain)
July 1 (Sunday)
Vessel Tours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ($5 donation)
Vessel Tours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ($5 donation)
Adventure Sail: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Lady Washington)
Battle Sail: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ($42-$79)
July 2 (Monday)
Closed
Closed
July 3 (Tuesday)
Closed
July 4 (Wednesday)
Vessel Tours: 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.($5 donation)
Fireworks Sail: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ($42-$79) (Lady Washington )
July 5 (Thursday)
Closed
July 6 (Friday)
Vessel Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation)
Evening Sail: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($42-$49)
July 7 (Saturday)
Vessel Tours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation)
Vessel Tours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation)
July 8 (Sunday)
Hawaiian Chieftain Departs to Newport, OR Est. Trip Time: 3 days $390
Vessel Tours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation) (Lady Washington)
Adventure Sail: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ($42-$49) (Lady Washington)
July 9 (Monday)
Closed
July 10 (Tuesday)
Lady Washington departs to Newport, OR Est. Trip Time: 3 days $390
Tickets available for purchase here: