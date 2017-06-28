Local SkillsUSA students rank at Nationals

Local SkillsUSA students returned from nationals with multiple accolades.

A record number of students from Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Montesano High Schools all travelled to Louisville Kentucky for the SkillsUSA the National Championships, many finishing high among schools across the country.

SkillsUSA Advisor Chuck Veloni tells KXRO that Hoquiam High School Junior and Twin Harbors Skill Center student Walker Dunn finished in his fifth place finish for Major Appliance.

Hoquiam Sophomore Trent Wood returned from Louisville with a twelfth place in Sheet Metal.

The team made of Ben Cherry and Marina Urvina took twentieth in Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue. Ben and Marina are juniors at Aberdeen High School and are in the Robotics club.

Montesano junior Gage Iverson placed twenty-third in Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration.

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA thanked all those who helped these students achieve their goal of demonstrating excellence at a national level.

Full Report from Veloni

The SkillsUSA Team comprised of students from Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Montesano High Schools recently competed in Louisville Kentucky at the National Championships. Leading the way for the combined Grays Harbor team was Hoquiam Junior, and Twin Harbors Skill Center student Walker Dunn, with his fifth place finish in Major Appliance. Walker was tested on his trouble shooting skills, customer service, brazing abilities and technical knowledge. Walker is enrolled in the Industrial Engineering program and his instructor is Chuck Veloni.

Finishing in twelfth place in Sheet Metal, was Hoquiam sophomore, Trent Wood. Trent was judged on an industries standards test, as well as a series of fittings that he had to make. Trent is enrolled in the Metals class and his instructor is Duke Harner.

The team made up of Ben Cherry and Marina Urvina took twentieth in Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue. Besides an industries standards test, the team had to perform a series of time trials. Both Ben and Marina are juniors at Aberdeen High School and are in the Robotics club there.

Also receiving outstanding recognition was Montesano junior, Gage Iverson. Gage placed twenty-third in Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration. Like Walker, Gage was tested on his trouble shooting skills, customer service, brazing abilities and technical knowledge. Gage is enrolled in the Industrial Engineering program, through the Twin Harbors Skills Center.

Also competing for the Bobcats was recent Aberdeen graduate, Trace Christensen in Prepared Speech. Trace went up against forty-five other competitors that were narrowed down to eight after the first day. Trace was enrolled in the Radio Broadcasting class at Aberdeen.

Competing with Centralia High School in Team Works was Aberdeen junior, Tanner Nelson. Team Works is a competition that involves four students working together to build a small home. Tanner was the Electrical Specialist. Tanner is enrolled in the Industrial Engineering program, through the Twin Harbors Skills Center.

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA would like to thank all of those who helped these students achieve their goal of demonstrating excellence at a national level.