Local shellfish beds restricted due to pollution

Shellfish harvest limits have been implemented following pollution found in local waters.

The Washington State Department of Health announced that their annual water quality evaluation identified high bacteria levels in four of the 106 shellfish areas within the state.

In addition, 19 areas are threatened with closure due to bacterial pollution.

Locally, portions of Grays Harbor near the Elk River do not meet public health standards and shellfish harvesting in these areas will be restricted.

Also impacted are Chico Bay in Dyes Inlet (Kitsap County), Burley Lagoon (Pierce County), and Henderson Inlet (Thurston County).

State health officials are working to implement plans to find and fix pollution problems in these areas.

“It’s been shown that clean water requires both prevention and pollution identification,” said Rick Porso, director of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety. “Clean water is the result of everyone doing their part.”

Since 2011, DOH says that they have invested about $25 million from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Estuary Program to support pollution identification and correction projects, onsite septic system management programs, research, and shellfish protection districts.

“People can do their part by maintaining septic systems, picking up after pets, using pump out stations for boats and recreational vehicles, and managing animal waste from large and small farms.”

Current commercial classification information can be viewed at the Commercial Shellfish Map. Recreational harvesters can get up-to-date sport harvest information on the Shellfish Safety Map.