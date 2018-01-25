Local schools looking at levies as state funding uncertain

Numerous schools will have levies on the February ballot as Governor Jay Inslee says that schools will be fully funded by 2018 school year.

Under McCleary vs State of Washington, the plaintiffs argued that not enough money from the state was going to local education, forcing school districts to rely on local levies to bridge the gaps. The Supreme Court agreed, saying;

“It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders, without distinction or preference on account of race, color, caste, or sex.”

The court ordered lawmakers to put a plan in place to fully fund basic education system by Sept. 1, 2018.

This not only leaves a gap of time without the funding, but it also leaves many questions as to what “fully funded” really means and if it will be enough for local schools.

Numerous bills have been introduced since the 2012 case to adjust the decision before the funding packages are implemented.

According to some legislators, this fund will require $3.5 billion, while the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction estimated that cost to be closer to $7.5 billion, but according to the Seattle Times, the lawyer for the McCleary case says that these costs are more than $10 billion.

11 local schools are looking to continue operating as currently funded and are asking voters to replace existing levies to fund programs within their districts.

On the February ballot, Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, Wishkah, Elma, McCleary, Satsop, Oakville, North Beach, Quinault, and Taholah all have a levy up for vote.

All local schools are replacing existing levies, not adding new funding, according to official ballot information.

Ballots are scheduled to be to voters this week.

PROPOSITION NO. 1|ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY

The Board of Directors of Aberdeen School District No. 5 adopted Resolution No. 2017-15, concerning a proposition for a replacement levy for education. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the State of Washington:

Collection Year Estimated Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2019 $4.31 $5,200,000 2020 $4.31 $5,200,000

all as provided in Resolution No. 2017-15 and subject to legal limits on levy rates and amounts at the time of levy. Should this proposition be approved?

LEVY YES

LEVY NO

PROPOSITION NO. 1|HOQUIAM SCHOOL DIST. NO. 28|SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVY

The Board of Directors of Hoquiam School District adopted Resolution No. 18-2, concerning a levy for educational programs and operations. This Proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District to provide funding for minimum instructional offerings, staffing ratios, program components, professional learning allocations, student and program support, and school operations for the District’s educational programs and operational expenses.

Levy/Collection Year Approximate Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2018/2019 $4.95 $2,975,750 2019/2020 $4.95 $2,975,750

as specified in Resolution No. 18-2. Should this levy be approved?

Levy Yes

Levy No

PROPOSITION NO. 1|COSMOPOLIS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 99|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY

The Board of Directors of Cosmopolis School District No. 99 adopted Resolution No. 2017-2018-2, concerning a proposition for a replacement levy for education. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of the District’s educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the State:

Collection Year Estimated Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2019 $4.83 $820,000 2020 $4.83 $820,000

all as provided in Resolution No. 2017-2018-2 and subject to legal limits on levy rates and amounts at the time of levy. Should this proposition be approved?

Levy . . . Yes

Levy . . . No

PROPOSITION NO. 1|WISHKAH VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 117|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY

The Board of Directors of Wishkah Valley School District No. 117 adopted Resolution No. 11-30-2017, concerning a proposition for a replacement levy for education. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of the District’s educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the State:

Collection Year Estimated Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2019 $5.87 $500,000 2020 $5.87 $500,000

all as provided in Resolution No. 11-30-2017 and subject to legal limits on levy rates and amounts at the time of levy. Should this proposition be approved?

LEVY YES

LEVY NO

PROPOSITION NO. 1|ELMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 68|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY

The Board of Directors of Elma School District No. 68 adopted Resolution No. 05-1718, concerning a proposition for a replacement levy for education. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the State of Washington:

Collection Year Estimated Levy Rate/ $1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2019 $3.15 $2,514,435 2020 $3.15 $2,514,435

all as provided in Resolution NO. 05-1718 and subject to legal limits on levy rates and amounts at the time of levy. Should this proposition be approved?

LEVY YES

LEVY NO

PROPOSITION NO.1|MCCLEARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 65|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY

The Board of Directors of McCleary School District No. 65 adopted Resolution No. 2-17-18, concerning a proposition for a replacement levy for education. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, replacing an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of the District’s educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the State of Washington:

Collection Year Estimated Levy Levy Amount Rate/$1,000 Assessed

Value

2019 $3.15 $800,000

2020 $3.15 $800,000

all as provided in Resolution No. 2-17-18 and subject to legal limits on levy rates and amounts at

the time of levy. Should this proposition be approved?

Levy Yes

Levy No

PROPOSITION NO. 1|SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY

The Board of Directors of Satsop School District No. 104 adopted Resolution No. 183, concerning a proposition for a replacement levy for education. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of the District’s educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the State:

Collection Year Estimated Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2019 $2.02 $80,000.00 2020 $2.02 $80,000.00

All as provided in Resolution No. 183 and subject to legal limits on levy rates and amounts at the time of levy. Should this proposition be approved?

LEVY YES

LEVY NO

PROPOSITION NO. 1|OAKVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400|EDUCATIONAL AND OPERATION EXPENSES REPLACEMENT LEVY

The Board of Directors of Oakville School District No. 400 adopted Resolution No. 01-2017-10 concerning a proposition to finance maintenance and operation expenses. The proposition would authorize the District to meet the educational needs of its students by levying the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of the District’s General Fund educational maintenance and operation expenses:

Collection Year Approx. Levy Rate / $1,000 Levy Amount

Assessed Value

2019 $2.31 $384,200

2020 $2.31 $384,200

All as provided in Resolution No. 01-2017-10. Should this proposition be approved?

Levy Yes

Levy No

PROPOSITION NO. 1|NORTH BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 64|

REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY

The Board of Directors of North Beach School District No. 64 adopted Resolution No. 18-3, concerning a proposition to finance educational programs and operation expenses. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District, for support of the District’s educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the State Of Washington:

Collection Year Estimated Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2019 $1.31 $1,900,742 2020 $1.31 $1,900,742

all as provided in Resolution No. 18-03? Should this proposition be approved?

Levy Yes

Levy No

PROPOSITION NO. 1 LAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97 SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES

The Board of Directors of Lake Quinault District No. 97 adopted Resolution No. 06-17-18 concerning a proposition for partial financing of enrichment activities expenses. This proposition would authorize the levy of the following excess taxes for the District’s General Fund upon all taxable property in the District, in place of the expiring levy, to pay a portion of the District’s educational programs and operational expenses:

Levy Year Collection Year Levy Rate (per $1000 of assessed valuation) Levy Amount 2018 2019 $1.50 $214,008 2019 2020 $1.50 $214,008

As specified in Resolution No. 06-17-18. Should this proposition be approved?

LEVY YES

LEVY NO

PROPOSITION NO.2|LAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97|DISSOLUTION AND REAPPORTIONMENT OF DIRECTORS’ DISTRICTS

The Board of Directors of the Lake Quinault School District No. 97, Grays Harbor County, Washington adopted Resolution No. 07-17-18 concerning the dissolution and reapportionment of tis directors’ districts. This proposition would authorize the district to dissolve its five existing directors’ districts and reapportion the district into four director districts, each with an elected representative, and one director elected at-large to better facilitate citizen participation as board members. As specified in Resolution No. 07-17-18. Should this proposition be approved?

YES

NO

REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY

The Board of Directors of Taholah School District adopted Resolution no. 18-01, concerning a proposition for a replacement levy for educational programs and operations. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, on all taxable property within the District to provide funding for the District’s educational programs and operational expenses not fully funded by the State, including instructional programs , staffing ratios, program components, professional learning allocations, student and program support, and school operations.

Levy/Collection Year Approximate Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2018/2019 $9.10 $150,000 2019/2020 $9.10 $150,000

As specified in Resolution No. 18-01. Should this levy be approved?

Levy Yes

Levy No