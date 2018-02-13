All local schools funded through Special Election levies

All 11 Grays Harbor School Districts and 2 fire districts are receiving approval on ballot measures.
The Grays Harbor County Elections Office reports a 28% turnout on Election Night.
13 total school requests, 11 local schools, plus Mary M. Knight and 2 measures for Lake Quinault, and 3 fire requests were included in this election.
Satsop received the greatest majority in early results, with 81.48% approval. Taholah is receiving an 80.77% approval. Lake Quinault received 77.08% approval to reapportion their Director districts, but 64.98% on their levy.
Fire District #4 is passing with over 75% approval, and both Fire District #7 measures are passing with 70.18% for Ambulance Transport Service EMS and 63.39% for Ambulance Transport Service.
The majority of the ballot consists of renewed school levies, as the State continues to find a way to and a process of fully funding education. Legislators are working to follow a court mandated decision to establish a plan for fully funding K-12 public education by 2018.
At this time, the full details of the plan and how funds will be allocated are not completely clear.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Alicia Henderson told KXRO in an interview that while the funding to maintain state mandated education may be coming from the state instead of primarily property taxes, not renewing these levies would cause extracurricular activities, sports programs, and after-school functions to be eliminated.
Grays Harbor
February 13, 2018 Special Election
Last updated on 02/13/2018 8:12 PM
|Number of Precincts
|66
|Number of Registered Voters
|33,256
|Total Ballots Counted
|9,311
|Estimated Ballots Left to Count
|Next Ballot Count On
|02/15/2018 4:30 PM
|Last Tabulated
|02/13/2018 8:12 PM
|Voter Turnout
|28%
|Certification Date
|02/23/2018
School
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen PROPOSITION NO. 1|ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|1,634
|59.92%
|LEVY NO
|1,093
|40.08%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,727
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam PROPOSITION NO. 1|HOQUIAM SCHOOL DIST. NO. 28|SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|982
|62.07%
|Levy No
|600
|37.93%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,582
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach PROPOSITION NO. 1|NORTH BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 64|
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|1,100
|58.57%
|Levy No
|778
|41.43%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,878
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary PROPOSITION NO.1|MCCLEARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 65|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|266
|58.85%
|Levy No
|186
|41.15%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|452
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma PROPOSITION NO. 1|ELMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 68|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|728
|56.04%
|LEVY NO
|571
|43.96%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,299
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|42
|80.77%
|Levy No
|10
|19.23%
|Total Votes
|52
|100%
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO. 1 LAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97 SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|106
|54.92%
|LEVY NO
|87
|45.08%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|193
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO.2|lAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97|DISSOLUTION AND REAPPORTIONMENT OF DIRECTORS’ DISTRICTS Dissolution and Reapportionment of Directors’ Districts
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|YES
|148
|77.08%
|NO
|44
|22.92%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|192
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis PROPOSITION NO. 1|COSMOPOLIS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 99|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy . . . Yes
|269
|64.98%
|Levy . . . No
|145
|35.02%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|414
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop PROPOSITION NO. 1|SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVYY SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|88
|81.48%
|LEVY NO
|20
|18.52%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|108
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah PROPOSITION NO. 1|WISHKAH VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 117|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|154
|63.11%
|LEVY NO
|90
|36.89%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|244
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Education Enrichment Levy
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy…Yes
|19
|59.38%
|Levy…No
|13
|40.62%
|Total Votes
|32
|100%
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville PROPOSITION NO. 1|OAKVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400|EDUCATIONAL AND OPERATION EXPENSES REPLACEMENT LEVY MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION REPLACEMENT LEVY
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|193
|62.06%
|Levy No
|118
|37.94%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|311
Fire
|Fire District 4 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 4 Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Yes
|130
|75.14%
|No
|43
|24.86%
|Total Votes
|173
|100%
|Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #7 Ambulance Transport Service EMS
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|160
|70.18%
|Levy No
|68
|29.82%
|Total Votes
|228
|100%
|Fire District 7 Proposition No. 2|Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #7|Ambulance Transport Service
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|142
|63.39%
|Levy No
|82
|36.61%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|224