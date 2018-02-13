All local schools funded through Special Election levies

All 11 Grays Harbor School Districts and 2 fire districts are receiving approval on ballot measures.

The Grays Harbor County Elections Office reports a 28% turnout on Election Night.

13 total school requests, 11 local schools, plus Mary M. Knight and 2 measures for Lake Quinault, and 3 fire requests were included in this election.

Satsop received the greatest majority in early results, with 81.48% approval. Taholah is receiving an 80.77% approval. Lake Quinault received 77.08% approval to reapportion their Director districts, but 64.98% on their levy.

Fire District #4 is passing with over 75% approval, and both Fire District #7 measures are passing with 70.18% for Ambulance Transport Service EMS and 63.39% for Ambulance Transport Service.

The majority of the ballot consists of renewed school levies, as the State continues to find a way to and a process of fully funding education. Legislators are working to follow a court mandated decision to establish a plan for fully funding K-12 public education by 2018.

At this time, the full details of the plan and how funds will be allocated are not completely clear.

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Alicia Henderson told KXRO in an interview that while the funding to maintain state mandated education may be coming from the state instead of primarily property taxes, not renewing these levies would cause extracurricular activities, sports programs, and after-school functions to be eliminated.

Grays Harbor

February 13, 2018 Special Election

Last updated on 02/13/2018 8:12 PM

Number of Precincts 66 Number of Registered Voters 33,256 Total Ballots Counted 9,311 Estimated Ballots Left to Count Next Ballot Count On 02/15/2018 4:30 PM Last Tabulated 02/13/2018 8:12 PM Voter Turnout 28% Certification Date 02/23/2018

School

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen PROPOSITION NO. 1|ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 1,634 59.92% LEVY NO 1,093 40.08% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,727

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam PROPOSITION NO. 1|HOQUIAM SCHOOL DIST. NO. 28|SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVY Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 982 62.07% Levy No 600 37.93% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,582

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach PROPOSITION NO. 1|NORTH BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 64| Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 1,100 58.57% Levy No 778 41.43% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,878

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary PROPOSITION NO.1|MCCLEARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 65|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 266 58.85% Levy No 186 41.15% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 452 · Multi-county Results »

Sch Dist 68 – Elma PROPOSITION NO. 1|ELMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 68|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 728 56.04% LEVY NO 571 43.96% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,299 · Multi-county Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 42 80.77% Levy No 10 19.23% Total Votes 52 100%

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO. 1 LAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97 SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 106 54.92% LEVY NO 87 45.08% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 193

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO.2|lAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97|DISSOLUTION AND REAPPORTIONMENT OF DIRECTORS’ DISTRICTS Dissolution and Reapportionment of Directors’ Districts Measure Vote Vote % YES 148 77.08% NO 44 22.92% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 192

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis PROPOSITION NO. 1|COSMOPOLIS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 99|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % Levy . . . Yes 269 64.98% Levy . . . No 145 35.02% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 414

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop PROPOSITION NO. 1|SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVYY SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104 Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 88 81.48% LEVY NO 20 18.52% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 108

Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah PROPOSITION NO. 1|WISHKAH VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 117|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 154 63.11% LEVY NO 90 36.89% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 244

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Education Enrichment Levy *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Levy…Yes 19 59.38% Levy…No 13 40.62% Total Votes 32 100% · Multi-county Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville PROPOSITION NO. 1|OAKVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400|EDUCATIONAL AND OPERATION EXPENSES REPLACEMENT LEVY MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION REPLACEMENT LEVY *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 193 62.06% Levy No 118 37.94% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 311 · Multi-county Results »

Fire

Fire District 4 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 4 Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy Measure Vote Vote % Yes 130 75.14% No 43 24.86% Total Votes 173 100%

Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #7 Ambulance Transport Service EMS Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 160 70.18% Levy No 68 29.82% Total Votes 228 100%