Local schools at risk of earthquake and liquefaction

Grays Harbor Emergency Management shared news that a study in Washington that will look at how to make the highest-risk schools in the state safe from a major earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

According to GovTech.com, out of the approximately 2,000 K-12 school campuses in the state, about 200 of those are within a mile of an active fault, and 214 of those are in moderate to high liquefaction zones.

While schools in Grays Harbor fall outside the mile radius for schools, Grays Harbor and Pacific County are classified in high-risk seismic areas, and the majority of local schools face a Moderate to High liquefaction susceptibility.

Govtech reports that the state is spending a total of $1.4 million on a study of high-risk buildings in general, $1.2 million of which is going to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to study at-risk schools. The other $200,000 will be used by the Commerce Department to study unreinforced masonry buildings. It is estimated that approximately 185,000 buildings may be vulnerable.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone shows the highest risk for a major fault along the coastline, with records showing it to have a catastrophic quake every 200 to 600 years; the most recent one was 318 years ago.

There are other faults in the state that pose about an 80 percent risk of a quake within the next 50 years.

Approximately 72 percent of Washington K-12 schools are considered to be in high-risk seismic areas, and about 11 percent are in medium-risk areas.

According to Robert Ezelle, director of the state Emergency Management Division, the study will be a “cursory” assessment to identify which of the 200 schools nearest the fault are at greatest risk and then do more in-depth engineering studies of about 20 schools.

“That’s really all the funding will allow for,” Ezelle said.

He said those schools in the inundation zone are the ones at greatest risk. “Not only are they an earthquake hazard, but they are also at risk of being swept away by the ensuing tsunami. By the same token, we can’t only focus on those schools because there are schools in the urban core in fault areas housed in unreinforced masonry buildings, not retrofitted, so we need to look at those buildings as well.”

