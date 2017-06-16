Local scams hit our region, including fake kidnappings

A scam pretending your loved one is kidnapped has reached the Grays Harbor border.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they are currently investigating two styles of scams impacting residents.

Both scams ask for pre-paid cards or wire transfers and are designed to frighten or intimidate the victim.

One of the scams involves callers saying that someone you know has been kidnapped. Mason County Sheriff says that they may use personal information that is available on social media.

The report says that the suspects are using multiple people in the call, including children, to yell such things as “help” or “mommy” in the background before demanding money.

The caller demands a ransom to be paid via pre-paid credit cards or wire transfer.

Mason County Sheriff says that the caller ID often shows a Mexico international prefix.

They say that there have been no valid kidnap-for-ransom cases reported.

Sheriff Casey Salisbury states “If you receive a call that a person has been kidnapped or endangered, advise the caller that you will follow their instructions. Once you hang up, immediately call 911 to report the situation. Then, verify the safety of the loved one that was allegedly kidnapped or endangered.”

The second scam fakes a jury duty warrant.

Scammers call, and say that they are from the Sheriff’s Office, and that the victim failed to report for jury duty and will be arrested on a warrant unless money is paid.

Sheriff’s Offices do not conduct business in this way.

If you receive a call about a jury duty warrant or other similar scam that is non-emergent, hang up and report the incident by calling the MACECOM non-emergency line at 360-426-4441.