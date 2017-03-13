Local salmon season setting meeting cancelled for Tuesday

A local meeting was cancelled for Tuesday, but more meetings are scheduled through mid-April by state fishery managers as they develop salmon fishing seasons.

The March 14 Willapa Bay Advisory Group Meeting has been cancelled according to officials, but another Willapa meeting as part of the process is scheduled for March 23 at the Raymond Elks Lodge.

These public meetings are meant to be an opportunity for anyone interested in the salmon fishing seasons to discuss issues with representatives from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

As fisheries managers develop this year’s salmon seasons, public participation is vital, said Jim Unsworth, WDFW director.

“I strongly encourage people to get involved and share their thoughts,” Unsworth said. “Whether it’s at one of the public meetings, through our online tool or in discussions with our many advisory group members, the public’s input is essential in developing fisheries.”

Unsworth noted that some people have asked the state to allow the public to attend state-tribal negotiations. Treaty tribes are not subject to state open meeting laws, so both parties would need to agree to open negotiations to the public.

“These government-to-government meetings must occur for fishing seasons to be set,” Unsworth said. “Refusing to meet with the tribes because they will not allow the public to attend these negotiations would be very unproductive for everyone involved.”

Unsworth said he understands the closed negotiations are a source of frustration for many in the salmon fishing community but hopes people will be respectful of the process.

Fisheries managers will continue to keep people informed throughout the negotiations and work with the tribes at making the process as transparent as possible, Unsworth said.

“State and tribal co-managers are far more effective when we work together at recovering and protecting fish and wildlife in Washington,” Unsworth said. “I’m committed to working with the tribes to improve the process, make it as open and transparent as possible, and ensure our state’s resources are sustainable for future generations.”

The Pacific Fishery Management Council is expected to adopt final ocean fishing seasons and harvest levels at its April 7-11 meeting in Sacramento, Calif.

A schedule of past and future meetings is available on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/.

2017 North of Falcon

Public Meeting Schedule

March 14

Willapa Bay Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public)

CANCELED

March 15

Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Mill Creek Office, 16018 Mill Creek Blvd., Mill Creek.

Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries.

March 16

Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Trinity Methodist Church, 100 South Blake Ave., Sequim.

Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries.

March 17

First North of Falcon Meeting

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; General Administration Auditorium, 210 11th Ave. SW, Olympia.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE, Olympia (see map).

Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery proposals for sport and commercial fisheries in Puget Sound and coastal Washington, with limited discussion of the Columbia River and ocean fisheries.

March 23

Willapa Bay Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond Elks Club, 326 Third St., Raymond.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

March 24

Columbia River and Ocean Fisheries Discussion

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver, Wash.

Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of ocean and Columbia River fisheries proposals. With public participation, preferred seasons are developed for ocean and Columbia River area sport and commercial fisheries.

March 27

Public Hearing on Ocean Salmon Management Options

7 p.m.; Chateau Westport – Beach Room, 710 W. Hancock, Westport.

Public hearing, sponsored by the Pacific Fishery Management Council, to receive comments on the proposed ocean salmon fishery management options adopted by the council during its early March meeting.

March 28

Mid-Columbia River Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Chelan PUD, 327 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries.

Grays Harbor Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Montesano City Hall, 112 N Main St., Montesano.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Grays Harbor. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

March 29

Mid-Columbia/Snake Rivers Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Campus Auditorium, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries.

March 30

Columbia River Public Meeting

*New Location*

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Kennewick Irrigation District, 2015 S. Ely Street, Kennewick.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River fall commercial and sport fisheries.

Willapa Bay Public Meeting

*New Location*



6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond Elks Club, 326 Third St., Raymond.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

April 4

North of Falcon Meeting

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave W, Lynnwood.

Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of preliminary fishery proposals. With public participation, preferred options are developed for Puget Sound sport and commercial fisheries.

April 5

Columbia River/Ocean Fisheries Discussion

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Office Building 2 Auditorium, 1115 Washington Street SE, Olympia.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE. (See Map).

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary ocean options and possible commercial and recreational fisheries in the ocean and Columbia River.

April 7-12

Final Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento, Calif.

PFMC adopts final ocean fisheries regulations and state-tribal fishing plans are finalized for all inside area commercial and sport salmon fisheries.

April 17

Willapa Bay Fisheries Discussion