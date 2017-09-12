Local representatives will help decide local funding for Forest Service

Recently, the Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee added 2 Grays Harbor residents to their membership.

This includes Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier as well as outdoor enthusiast Mitzi Schindele.

With the added local representation, the RAC announced that they will meet on September 20, 2017, from 9:00 am until approximately 5:00 pm at the Rainforest Arts Center at 35 North Forks Ave., Forks, WA.

The RAC advises the Forest Service on the distribution of funding from the Secure Rural Schools Act for certain regional projects.

At their meeting, the RAC will review 23 proposals based on funding.

This includes 3 projects specifically for Grays Harbor.

The Grays Harbor Proposals include;

Grays Harbor Proposals

Donkey Creek Fish Barrier Culvert Design

Invasive Plant Prevention and Control Grays Harbor County

Grays Harbor County Deferred Road Maintenance

$360,933 is available to distribute for the region, with $59,632 available in Grays Harbor specifically. The three projects listed have a total of over $110,000 in funds requested.

The RAC meeting is open to the public.

Anyone wishing to make a statement at the meeting must request in writing to be scheduled on the agenda by September 18, 2017.

Written comments and requests for time for oral comments must be sent to Olympic National Forest, 1835 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA 98512, attention Susan Piper, or by email to spiper@fs.fed.us, or via facsimile to 360-956-2330. A conference call line will also be made available for members of the public who would like to call in. For conference line access information, please contact Grace Haight at 360-956-2303.

Submitted Title II proposals and the agenda are posted on the Olympic National Forest’s website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees/?cid=fsbdev3_049547.

We spoke with KXRO Outdoor Coorespondent Dan Boeholt about the meeting.