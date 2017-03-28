Local players recognized with state awards

Three local hoopers were recognized at the state level.

The Associated Press Washington all-state basketball teams for boys and girls by classification as voted on by sports writers and editors from around the state were released.

Jordan Spradlin, a senior at Montesano, received a first team all-state selection for 1A girls’ basketball.

Spradlin has now received this honor three straight years; her freshman year she was also recognized with an honorable mention.

Zach Cain, a junior at Taholah, received first team honors for all-state 1B boys’ basketball.

He was an honorable mention last season.

And in the 1A boys ranks Jack Adams III, a senior for Hoquiam, received an all-state honorable mention.