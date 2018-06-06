Local insurance rates could rise for some residents

Insurance rates for Grays Harbor and Pacific County residents using the Washington Healthplanfinder could see an increase in 2019.

Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued a statement saying that health insurers in the state have proposed an average rate increase of 19 percent for next year for the individual and family market.

Kreidler said that 11 insurers filed 74 health plans for 2019, adding that he was relieved that rate requests were lower than expected, “but any increase will be hard for consumers to bear.”

For Premera Blue Cross, the only insurance provider on the Exchange in Grays Harbor and Pacific County, a 6% increase is anticipated. The largest increase is coming for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington at 29.78%.

Proposed average rate changes for Washington’s 2019 Individual health insurance market Health insurer Proposed average* rate change Sold inside/outside Exchange Number of counties Asuris Northwest Health 5.73% Outside 11 BridgeSpan Health Company .89% Both 5 Coordinated Care Corporation 14.23% Inside 19 Health Alliance 7.00% Outside 3 Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest 14.44% Both 2 Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington 29.78% Both 19 LifeWise Health Plan of Washington 6.84% Inside 12 Molina Healthcare of Washington 10.73% Inside 12 Premera Blue Cross 6.00% Inside 14 Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon 7.52% Outside 1 Regence BlueShield 2.57% Outside 3 Total proposed average change 19.08%

* Your premium will depend on where you live, your age, whether you smoke, and which health plan you select.

Search proposed rate changes by health insurer and see a summary of what went into the proposed changes.

They say in their request for an increase that they expect their annual medical costs to increase 13.4%.

In addition to the increase locally, Premera is changing some deductibles, copays, coinsurances and out‐of‐pocket maximums.

Proposed changes by plan according to Complete request:

Premera Blue Cross PersonalCare Gold

-Deductible $750 to $1500

-Coinsurance 20% to 30%

-MOOP $4500 to $6800

-DX&L Basic $50 & Major $250 to Ded/Coins

-Specialist and non-designated PCP $40 to $45

-ER Copay $200 to $250 then Ded/Coins

-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay $40 to $45

-Non-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay $80 to Ded then 50% Coinsurance

-Specialty Drugs Copay $100 to Ded then 50% Coinsurance

-Inpatient Admit $500 per Day (Max 3 Days) to Ded/Coins

Premera Blue Cross PersonalCare Silver

-Deductible $2500 to $4500

-MOOP $7150 to $7350

-DX&L Basic $100 & Major $500 to Ded/Coins

-PCP Copay $25 to $30

-Specialist and non-designated PCP $50 to $60

-ER Copay $250 then Ded to $250 then Ded/Coins

-Generic Drugs Copay $15 to $30

-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay $50 to $60

-Non-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay $100 to Ded then 50% Coinsurance

-Specialty Drugs Copay Ded then $150 to Ded then 50% Coinsurance

-Inpatient Admit $600 (Max 4 days) to Ded/Coins

Premera Blue Cross PersonalCare Bronze

-Deductible $4500 Medical & $1500 Rx to $6350

-Coinsurance 30% to 40%

-MOOP $7150 to $7350

-DX&L Basic $100 & Major $750 to Ded/Coins

-Specialist and non-designated PCP $75 to Ded/Coins

-ER Copay $250 then Ded to $250 then Ded/Coins

-Generic Drugs Copay $25 to Ded/Coins

-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay Rx Ded then $75 to Ded/Coins

-Non-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay Rx Ded then $175 to Ded/Coins

-Specialty Drugs Copay Rx Ded then $350 to Ded then 50% Coinsurance

-Inpatient Admit $750 (Max 5 Days) to Ded/Coins

Premera Blue Cross Preferred Gold EPO 1500

-Deductible $1000 to $1500

-MOOP $4500 to $6800

-DX&L Coins to Ded/Coins

-PCP Copay $10 to $15

-Specialist & non-designated PCP $30 to $45

-ER Copay $200 then Ded/Coins to $250 then Ded/Coins

-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay $30 to $45

Premera Blue Cross Preferred Silver EPO 4500

-MOOP $7150 to $7350

-DX&L Coins to Ded/Coins

-PCP Copay $15 to $30

-Specialist & non-designated PCP $45 to $60

-Generic Drugs Copay $15 to $30

-Preferred Brand Drugs Copay $45 to $60

Premera Blue Cross Preferred Bronze EPO 6350

-MOOP $7150 to $7350

-Coinsurance 30% to 40%

-PCP Copay $20 First 3 visits at copay then ded/coins to $50

Premera Blue Cross Preferred Bronze HSA EPO 5250

-MOOP $6500 to $6600

Kreidler said that while there would be no counties where health insurance wouldn’t be available, Grays Harbor, Pacific County, and 12 other counties would have only one insurer.

Authorities say about 268,400 people buy their health insurance through the individual market and more than 60% of people currently enrolled through Washington Healthplanfinder receive a subsidy to help lower their premiums.

All proposed rates, health plans and coverage areas are under review and may change.

Open enrollment for the 2019 individual market starts Nov. 1.