Local housing voucher wait list opens as changes come to properties

The Housing Authority of Grays Harbor County have announced that they will open their Section 8 – Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) wait list this month for those who would like to be placed in the queue.

On Monday, October 30 the list will open, and will remain open until further notice.

Housing Authority Executive Director Jerry Raines told KXRO that with a change in the way that the Housing Authority runs, they will be changing from a Public Housing program into a Section 8 program. They say that this change will allow them more consistent funding to operate.

Starting soon, they will be doing upgrades across the county on their housing.

The updates will include replacing and upgrading infrastructure in pipes, roofs, and seals throughout the buildings.

The updates will occur over the next 22 months as they renovate 10 low-income and Section 8 properties throughout Grays Harbor.

During the renovations, residents will need to be moved into other apartments or spaces briefly.

A meeting has been scheduled for October 17 at the Log Pavilion for the public to learn more about the project, but also as a opportunity for “subcontractors and trades people” interested in being a part of the renovation to learn more.

Subcontractor Outreach Meeting

Please join us as we discuss upcoming opportunities for subcontractors and trades people, on the Housing Authority of Grays Harbor renovation project.

Location: Log Pavilion – 1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen

Date : October 17, 20, 2017

Time: 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Walsh Construction

Raines told KXRO that having local labor is a priority.

This program is for low income families with gross annual income limits, and according to federal regulations, 75% of new admissions must be Extremely Low Income.

For anyone looking to be added to these properties, applications will be available at the Administration Office, 602 East First Street, Aberdeen, starting at 8:00 a.m. Please call 360.532.0570 with questions or email Debbie@hagh.com.

Applicants who live or work in Grays Harbor will be eligible for a Residency Preference and will be placed above applicants on the waitlist that live outside HAGHC’s jurisdiction.

This program is for low income families with gross annual income limits at or below the following amounts:

Family Extremely Very Size Low Income Low Income 1 Person 13,100 21,750 2 Person 16,240 24,850 3 Person 20,420 27,950 4 Person 24,600 31,050 5 Person 28,780 33,550 6 Person 32,960 36,050 7 Person 37,140 38,550 8 Person 41,000 41,000

