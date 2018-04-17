Local fishing rules change for flatfish and canary rockfish

The daily limit for canary rockfish has been increased along the coast.

At their March meeting, the Pacific Fishery Management Council approved recommended changes to the Washington coastal recreational bottomfish fishery for 2018 .

According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, the limit for canary rockfish at Westport and Ilwaco has now been increased from one to two fish at both sites.

Also introduced is a daily limit of three flatfish in all local coastal marine areas west of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line.

This line extends from Bonilla Point in British Columbia to Tatoosh Island in Washington, and creates an invisible line approximately 10 miles off the coast.

This new daily limit of flatfish does not count toward the overall limit of nine bottomfish per day, including up to two lingcod; two cabezon; and seven rockfish, with up to two being canary rockfish

Retaining canary rockfish was allowed in 2017 with an initial limit at one fish per day in Westport and Ilwaco, but the recommendation to increase the sublimit was based on 2017 recreational catch information that showed that canary catch was well below the federally established harvest quota and sufficient to consider changes for 2018.

Retention of canary rockfish in marine areas 3 and 4 remains prohibited.

These changes are intended to provide some additional recreational fishing opportunity to Washington recreational anglers and are effective immediately.

Locations and species affected: As a result of the changes listed above, daily limits for ocean bottomfish are as follows:

Marine areas 1 (Ilwaco) and 2 (Westport): Anglers can keep any combination of nine bottomfish per day including:

Up to two lingcod;

Up to two cabezon; and

Up to seven rockfish (as many as two of which may be canary rockfish).

In addition to the daily limit of nine bottomfish, anglers may keep up to three flatfish (excluding halibut), such as sole, sanddab, and flounder, per day.

Marine Area 3 (La Push): Anglers can keep any combination of nine bottomfish per day including:

Up to two lingcod;

Up to two cabezon; and

Up to seven rockfish (canary rockfish retention is prohibited).

In addition to the daily limit of nine bottomfish, anglers may keep up to three flatfish (excluding halibut), such as sole, sanddab, and flounder, per day.

Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay) west of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line: Anglers can keep any combination of nine bottomfish per day including:

Up to two lingcod;

Up to one cabezon; and

Up to seven rockfish (canary rockfish retention is prohibited).

In addition to the daily limit of nine bottomfish, anglers may keep up to three flatfish (excluding halibut), such as sole, sanddab, and flounder, per day.