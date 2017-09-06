Local firefighter working wildfires in Oregon

A local firefighter is one of many down in Oregon fighting wildfires.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 tells KXRO that their volunteer firefighter Alex Patton is among many from Washington down in Oregon assisting with wildland firefighting efforts.

Patton joined the firefighting in Oregon with other members from Washington after the fire in Rochester was demobilized.

He is joined by another firefighter from Lewis County and is currently working on the Horse Prairie fire which is located 12 miles west of Riddle and 8 miles Southeast of Camas Valley.

The fire started on Saturday, August 27th at 50 acres in size and there are 969 firefighters working to contain it.

That fire is now said to be over 14,000 acres and only 20% contained.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 is a part of the Washington State Fire Resource Mobilization Plan and sends its equipment and personnel that meet the standards established by the plan to approved incidents.

Besides helping others in dire need during a disaster, the Fire District is able to be compensated for use of the equipment and the personnel cost contributed to the incident.

Fire District 5 says that those funds are usually unbudgeted due to the unknown the “fire seasons” bring and many departments use them to help with equipment needs.

They say many fire departments around the state are a part of this joint collaboration and each year it has become a very important part of fire protection for many areas including locally as close as Capitol Forest, Mason County and recently the Rochester area.