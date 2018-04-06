Local Coast Guard Petty Officer Jacob Hylkema receives Medal for Heroism today

The Coast Guard is scheduled to present the Coast Guard Medal for Heroism to Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Hylkema at Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor in Westport, this afternoon.

Today at 4:15pm, Representative Derek Kilmer will join Coast Guard officials 13th District Rear Admiral David Throop and Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Captain Bill Timmons as they present the honor.

The Coast Guard Medal is the 3rd highest award that a Coast Guardsman can be awarded during peacetime.

Hylkema is being cited for his heroism from October 6, 2016 when he served as a crewmember aboard Station Grays Harbor’s 52-foot Motor Lifeboat Invincible during the rescue of the master of the sailing vessel Grace offshore the Long Beach Peninsula.

According to the Coast Guard, when Hylkema saw the master was entangled in a line in the water and in danger of drowning, he volunteered to jump into the 18 to 20 foot breaking seas , swimming 150 feet to the master and cut him free. He then held the master in the life ring as his fellow crewmembers aboard the Invincible pulled them back to the rescue boat.

In August 2017, Hylkema previously was awarded for this rescue effort with a Gold Medal by the Association for Rescue at Sea.

The Coast Guard Medal was first authorized by Title USC §493, Aug. 4, 1949. The Coast Guard Medal may be awarded, by the President, but not in the name of Congress, to any person who, while serving in any capacity with the Coast Guard, distinguishes themselves by heroism not involving actual conflict with an enemy. To justify this decoration, individuals must have performed a voluntary act of heroism in the face of great danger to themselves and such as to stand out distinctly above normal expectations.

The ceremony will be held at:

Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor

1600 N. Nyhus Street

Westport, WA, 98595