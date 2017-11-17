Local businesses can learn about new Paid Sick Leave at GGHI luncheon

The final Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Business Forum Lunch of the year will tell local businesses what they can expect from Initiative 1433 and new rules on Paid Sick Leave before new rules begin in January.

GGHI says that their monthly luncheon will be held on Tuesday, December 5 from 11:30am – 1pm at the Grays Harbor Country Club at 5300 Central Park Drive.

Representatives from the Association of Washington Business will be on hand to speak on how the new rules will impact businesses locally.

Initiative 1433 was approved by the voters in November 2016, and while it increases minimum wage to $13.50 by 2020, it also makes changes to paid sick leave starting January 1.

Every employer in the state, including local governments, will be required to provide employees with paid sick leave. This includes providing at least 1 hour of sick leave for every 40 hours worked and allowing the use of it for various reasons.

Changes also dictate that “Unused paid sick leave carries over to the following year”.

Every employer with hourly employees must comply with the new law.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. has invited Bob Battles, Government Affairs Director and General Counsel for Association of Washington Business, to speak about what employer should know.

The cost for this event with the included lunch is $20 for members of GGHI and $25 for non-members. If you’re interested in attending, please call GGHI at (360) 532-7888 to make a reservation.