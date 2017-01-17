Load Restrictions return to local roads

The City of Aberdeen has brought roadway load restrictions back to their local roads.

The City Engineer and Public Works Director made the determination that load restrictions that were removed last week during the cold weather would be applied to all City of Aberdeen roads starting this week.

The restrictions apply to all roads within Aberdeen, except for local highways and the roads leading between them. This includes Highway 12 and 101, as well as SR 105 and within the Port of Grays Harbor truck routes.

Restrictions do apply to the State Street truck route. Drivers have a detour to Wishkah Street and Heron Street.

The City says the restrictions are necessary to allow roads to thaw following prolonged freezing temperatures.

These restrictions will likely be necessary for at least one week and possibly up to two weeks.

Aberdeen Roadway Load Restrictions per GHC Resolution 2016-150