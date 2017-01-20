Load restrictions lift at midnight on January 23

The City of Aberdeen announced that the emergency road restrictions for city roads will lift this weekend.

Starting at 12:00 am on Monday, January 23, City Enginee Kris Koski says that the restrictions will lift.

“Thank you to all for helping to preserve our community’s infrastructure.”

The emergency restrictions were instituted twice this month, first on January 8 before being lifted and reinstated early this week.

The City said that the restrictions were necessary to allow roads to thaw following prolonged freezing temperatures.