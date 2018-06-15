Lindsey Baum’s mother urges people to come forward with information

Lindsey Baum’s mother spoke to the media for the first time after it was announced that her daughter’s remains were found.

Melissa Baum spoke at a press conference yesterday afternoon at the McCleary Community Center and urged anyone who has any information on the case to speak up.

Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana spoke as well about the search effort.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott said they are energized to solve this case and he asked that anyone who has any suspicions that could help the investigation come forward.

We have video of the entire press conference on our KXRO Facebook page.