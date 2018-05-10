Lindsey Baum update today

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced that at 1:30 pm this afternoon, there will be an update to the Lindsey Baum investigation.

Sheriff Rick Scott is scheduled to hold a news conference at the McCleary Community Center in McCleary.

GHSO says that this news conference will discuss recent developments.

This June it will be 9 years since Lindsey went missing.

June 26, 2009 marked the day that Lindsey walked home from a friend’s house in McCleary, never to be seen again.

In August of last year, investigators searched property owned by three brothers charged with child pornography offenses for possible links to Lindsey.

Authorities found what charging papers describe as “floor to ceiling with child exploitative images, children’s clothing articles, toys and movies” in a Seattle home owned by the brothers, including a missing person flyer for Lindsey.

The 3 brothers, 82-year-old Charles Emery, 80-year-old Thomas Emery and 70-year-old Edwin Emery, are also connected to the home just outside Shelton. The home is registered to their other brother Donald Emery, who died in 2016.

Lindsey’s mother, Melissa Baum, has spoken with KXRO multiple times since her daughter went missing. When the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children worked with family members and local authorities to create an aged photograph to show what Lindsey may look like today, she stated that her hope was that the photo would lead to calls about what happened that night.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s office, FBI, State Patrol Missing Persons Unit and the Department of Corrections continue to work on the case, although no definitive evidence has been discovered.

A $35,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of Lindsey and penalties to those responsible is available.

Missing Since: 06/26/09

Missing From: McCleary, WA

Classification: Endangered Missing

Age at Disappearance: 10

Date Of Birth: 07/07/98

Height at Disappearance: 4’10

Weight at Disappearance: 90 lbs

Eyes :Brown

Hair: Brown/Dark Blonde

Colored fillings in her teeth

The address for the community center is 726 W. Simpson Avenue, McCleary, WA. 98557