Lindsey Baum remains found in Eastern Washignton

The Lindsey Baum search has changed from a Missing Persons case to a Kidnapping/Homicide investigation.

Numerous agencies have worked with and supported the Sheriff’s Office over the years as the investigation as to what happened to 10 year old Lindsey Baum continued.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott was joined by local sheriffs and the FBI on Thursday for a press conference.

Unfortunately, the news that was shared on Thursday was not the announcement anyone had hoped for.

Sheriff Scott said that the remains of Lindsey were found in September of 2017 in a remote area of Eastern Washington.

Hunters had recovered bones in the area, turning them over to authorities. Since there was no indication as to who the bones may belong to, a delay on DNA testing resulted in not finding out who these remains were until the last few weeks.

Sheriff Scott shared that local authorities were notified that the remains were of the missing McCleary girl, but due to the ongoing investigation there are not many details that could be shared about the case.

It has not been released as to an idea when in the last 9 years since she went missing the bones were placed in the remote wilderness or which county they were found in.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the FBI and local authorities as they investigate who took Lindsey to Eastern Washington, why, and when she died.

The investigation is ongoing, and any information is needed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 1-360-964-1799 or email baumtips@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

June 26, 2009 marked the day that Lindsey walked home from a friend’s house in McCleary, never to be seen again.

Lindsey’s mother, Melissa Baum, has spoken with KXRO multiple times since her daughter went missing.

When the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children worked with family members and local authorities to create an aged photograph to show what Lindsey may look like today, she stated that her hope was that the photo would lead to calls about what happened that night.