Lighting your home with lasers? Be safe this holiday season.

As residents continue to add decorations for the holiday season, the Federal Aviation Administration reminds anyone using new laser lighting to follow federal laws, and use the light displays responsibly.

In a release, they say that each holiday season for the past several years, the FAA has received reports from pilots who said they were distracted or temporarily blinded by residential laser-light displays.

The FAA tells KXRO that their concerns about lasers, regardless of the source, is that they not be aimed at aircraft in a way that can threaten the safety of a flight by distracting or blinding the pilots.

“People may not realize that systems they set up to spread holiday cheer can also pose a potential hazard to pilots flying overhead.”

Officials say that if you install a laser-light system, ensure that the lights are hitting your home and not shining up into the sky.

“It may not look like the lights go much farther than your house, but the extremely concentrated beams of laser lights actually reach much further than most people think.”

While most homes may be decorating responsibly, if the lights impact pilots they will be asked to be adjusted or turned off.

If a resident repeatedly affects pilots following previous warnings, they could face an FAA civil penalty.