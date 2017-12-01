L&I costs dropping starting January 1

The cost of workers’ compensation insurance is set to drop for many in Washington next year.

According to the Department of Labor & Industries, the price of workers’ compensation insurance will go down for many businesses in Washington next year.

On Thursday, L&I announced that the average amount employers and workers pay for the coverage will drop by 2.5 percent in 2018.

After proposing the decrease in September, the agency hosted public hearings around the state to take input before making a final decision.

L&I Director Joel Sacks said, “We’ve made several improvements that are helping injured workers heal, return to work sooner and avoid long-term disability,” said Sacks. “We’ve also used small rate increases in recent years to make the workers’ compensation system healthier and to build our contingency reserve. As a result, we’re able to cut premiums in 2018.”

The rate decrease means employers are set to pay about $34 less a year per employee for workers’ compensation coverage in 2018.

As a whole, Washington employers will pay $67 million less in premiums and employees will pay less for their share.

L&I says that the decrease is due to several factors, including the improved economy, employers and workers focusing on safety, and L&I initiatives to help injured workers recover sooner and reduce workers’ compensation costs.

They say that one example of an improvement to the workers’ compensation system involves providing injured workers with vocational support and assistance much earlier in their claims.

“It’s helping people hurt on the job return to work sooner. The rate of workplace injuries that develop into long-term disability is down by more than 18 percent from 2012. “

The 2.5 percent workers’ compensation premium decrease is an average; individual employers may see smaller or larger drops depending on that employer’s industry and claims history.

For that same reason, some employers will see increases.

The new rates go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. More information about 2018 workers’ compensation rates is available at www.Lni.wa.gov/Rates.

L&I is working to avoid large rate swings that make it hard for employers to plan. The agency determines the proposed rate each fall by looking closely at expected workers’ compensation payouts, the size of the reserve funds, wage inflation and other financial indicators.

Employers and workers pay into the workers’ compensation system to help cover the cost of providing wage and disability benefits, as well as medical treatment. L&I is the state’s primary workers’ compensation insurance provider, covering about 2.8 million workers and nearly 180,000 employers. The agency accepts more than 90,000 claims a year.