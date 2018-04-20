Levels of lead in water at Aberdeen schools raise concerns

In a release, the Aberdeen School District tells KXRO that following a recommendation from the Washington Department of Health, the district tested for lead in drinking water at four schools, and Superintendent Alicia Henderson says that the preliminary results indicate slightly elevated levels.

“The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern,” Dr. Henderson said. “As a precaution, we are turning the drinking water off at the tap until we receive more complete results for all of the schools tested.”

Schools tested include Hopkins, Central Park, Stevens and A.J. West.

Henderson said that they have purchased a lead testing system and is testing the bottled water stations to determine whether those stations can be used to provide water to students, and reminding staff and students that bottled water is another option.

In May of 2016, the Associated Press reached out to all 295 Washington school districts plus tribal districts whether they test for lead in the water. In June of that year, the Aberdeen School District reported that there were no findings for lead, pesticides or other contaminants, but the district was in the process of installing water bottle filling stations at all of the schools.

Schools are not currently required to test for lead in their drinking water.

The District says that they periodically tested water in the schools with no negative outcomes. Dr. Henderson explained that this time the samplers took the very first draw of water from the taps after the water had been sitting overnight.

This technique, according to the state Department of Health, is designed to find the highest levels of lead. After the tap has been used a few times the lead concentration likely goes down.

Here is the background information:

In 2017, the Legislature directed Department of Health (DOH) to sample and test drinking water in public schools. The purpose of this testing is to reduce or eliminate lead in water.

DOH is planning to test approximately 500 public elementary schools over the 2017-2019 biennium; 250 each year.

Schools with the oldest buildings are at greatest risk for lead in their water.

Regulations supporting school health and safety have been on hold for more than 8 years due to lack of legislative funding.

Water sampling was done before children arrived for school; the process took about an hour and a half to complete

Samplers took the very first draw from the taps of water after the water had been sitting overnight.

“We are reaching out to the Grays Harbor County Department of Public Health and Social Services for technical assistance and guidance,” she said. “I thank our community and staff in advance for your patience. When we have more complete information it will be shared.”

Superintendent Henderson said she wanted to take immediate action even though the results are preliminary and share the information with staff and the community.