“Left lane campers” being targeted for tickets

Left lane “campers” will see extra tickets this week.

The Washington State Patrol announced that through this week they will hold an emphasis on all state roads for drivers using the far left lane, other than to pass.

According to state law, on roads with two or more lanes moving in the same direction, all vehicles must drive in the right-hand lane except to pass or prepare to turn.

“Not only is it against the law, but it is also one of the number one complaints we hear from citizens.”

From Tuesday, June 20, 2017 through Thursday, June 22, 2017, troopers will be on the lookout for those traveling in the left lane for long periods without passing.

“Not to mention, left lane camping can lead to road rage, aggressive driving, traffic congestion, and collisions.”

Last year, the WSP stopped more than 16,400 drivers for the violation.

A ticket for camping in the left lane can cost a driver $136.