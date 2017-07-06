Left over fireworks cause serious injuries to Aberdeen boy

Left over fireworks caused serious injuries for a 14 year old boy in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that just after noon on Wednesday July 5th Police and Fire personnel responded to the North End Park for a report of a boy with injuries from fireworks.

A volunteer firefighter was on scene providing first aid at the time of the report.

Police say when they arrived they found a 14 year old boy with serious injuries.

The boy said he and an 8 year old friend were playing in the park when they found an unexploded mortar with a fuse still visible.

The 14 year old lit the mortar but before he was able to throw it the fuse quickly flashed and the mortar exploded.

Police say the 8 year old was standing nearby, and he sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The 14 year old was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The Aberdeen Police Department encourages parents to check the area around their residences and neighborhoods for other potential un-exploded July 4th fireworks and dispose of them safely.