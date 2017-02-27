Learn how to navigate healthcare visits today at Summit Pacfic

By KXRO News
|
Feb 27, 6:23 AM

As Summit Pacific Medical Center prepares for the funding for their new Wellness Center, they are assisting residents in “Navigating Healthcare Visits

The medical center is inviting the public to their first “Community Education Dinner” of 2017 today from 4-5pm at their facility in Elma.

In a post, they say that longtime primary care provider at Summit Pacific, Mary Ellen Biggerstaff, will be presenting for program.

They say that this is an opportunity to learn how to best prepare for healthcare visits, how to get the most out of your visits, what to ask and when to visit an urgent care or emergency department and more.

The event will feature a free catered meal by Executive Chef Brandon Smith.

 

