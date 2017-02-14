Learn more about GMOs at GHC

This week, Grays Harbor College will welcome Dr. Sharon Wallace from Pacific Lutheran University School of Nursing to speak about genetically modified organism, and what the risks and hazards could mean for you.

In a release from Grays Harbor College, they say;

“A relatively new science, GMO’s create unstable combinations of plant, animal, bacterial and viral genes that do not normally occur in nature. Some of these techniques are used in food production. Recently, the Non-GMO Project was formed to give consumers the ability to make informed choices, placing a non-GMO insignia on food packaging not created by these methods.”

Dr. Wallace will share current information and provide case studies on findings from GMOs.

The event is free to the public and will take place in Room 4134 of the Schermer Building on the GHC campus from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 16.

The lecture is co-sponsored by Grays Harbor College and the Grays Harbor Institute.