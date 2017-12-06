Leadership Grays Harbor registration has opened for 2018

Registration is now open for the 2018 Leadership Grays Harbor program.

Greater Grays Harbor and Grays Harbor College have collaborated on the six month program.

Those in the class meet once a month to develop “personal leadership skills”.

Greater Grays Harbor says that those involved finish the program with more than training.

“Participants leave with knowledge on how to make a positive impact in their community, in their professions and in their personal lives. Attendees build their professional network and make lifelong friends.”

Since the inception, Leadership Grays Harbor has produced over 450 graduates.

In 2016, GGHI partnered with Grays Harbor College to facilitate the curriculum, and they say that this year will focus on “Emotional Intelligence, Teamwork & Team Building, and Project Management” with an updated and streamlined curriculum.

In 2018, the college will take a more hands-on role with instructor Chance Stewart.

Stewart is a Grays Harbor College staff member and holds a Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University.

To register yourself or an employee, contact GGHI to learn more about the cost, timeline and application process.

If you have any questions please call Candie Gleason at 360-532-7888 or email her at candie@graysharbor.org

The deadline to sign up is December 22nd, 2017.