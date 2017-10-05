Latinx Youth Summit coming to Grays Harbor College

Grays Harbor College will host the 15th annual Latinx Youth Summit on campus this Friday (Oct 6).

Sponsored by the Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound, more than 420 high school students from Thurston, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties will be attending the daylong event.

Students will hear from opening keynote speaker, Luis Ortega, who works with colleges and school districts to help harness the power of narrative for positive social change.

Each student will also attend three workshop sessions, and an exhibitor fair during their lunch.

Workshop topics focus on three categories, applying to college/financial aid, possible careers, and cultural identity.

This year’s theme is “Free to Dream/Libres para sonar.”

The Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound is a multi-cultural, multi-agency collaboration to help strengthen the Latino community through partnerships, education, community building, and cultural responsibility.

The HRT has sponsored the Latinx Youth Summit since 2003 in partnership with five regional institutions of higher education, including GHC, Centralia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Saint Martin’s University and The Evergreen State College.

This is a free event open to high school students.

Ortega will also speak on the GHC campus the day before, sponsored by the GHC Diversity and Equity Center.

His lecture begins at noon in Schermer Building 4134 and is open to the public.

In addition to consulting and lecturing, Ortega is a noted TEDx speaker about using storytelling as a human-centered strategy.