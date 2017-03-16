Last chance to help Emergency Management with survey

Time is running out for your chance to participate in a survey for Grays Harbor County Emergency Management.

Emergency Management is conducting a survey pertaining to the expectations of all citizens during disaster and the survey will end at 6PM on March 17th.

The survey is 30 questions long, and takes 5-7 minutes to complete and Deputy Director of Grays Harbor Emergency Management Chuck Wallace says it will help them find what they need to improve on.

The reliability and significance of data is dependent on the number of Grays Harbor County residents who take the survey.

Wallace says your participation will make a difference.

You can follow the link below to find the survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6BCNYD9