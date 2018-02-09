Larry Kahl resigning as GH Hospital COO to take job in Oregon

In an email sent out to staff on Friday, Grays Harbor Community CEO Tom Jensen announced that COO Larry Kahl has accepted another position outside the area.

“It is with mixed feelings that I announce Larry Kahl’s resignation, effective April 6th, 2018, after having accepted a position with a hospital in Oregon.”

Kahl worked at a number of facilities since joining the local hospital group in 2004, serving as Director at HarborCrest Behavioral Health. He was promoted in 2007 as VP of Support Services role, becoming VP of Operations in 2009, and serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2012.

Jensen stated, “For any who know Larry, he will always be remembered for his spirit of optimism and kindness toward all he comes in contact, as well as his commitment and dedication to the organization. Larry instrumentally participated in the Hospital assuming full ownership of Grays Harbor Imaging, facilitated oversight of numerous hospital and departmental projects, and has managed many leadership changes within the Operations Division. In addition, he has represented the Hospital in his service on several community boards and civic groups.”

At this time it is not known which position or facility Kahl is transferring to.

Photo property of Jeff Cook