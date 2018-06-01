Largest GHC graduating class ever prompts venue change for graduation

Grays Harbor College is moving their graduation.

In a release, the college says that “To accommodate more graduates and their families” of what they say is the largest graduating class in GHC history, their graduation will now be held at Stewart Field rather than on campus.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, June 22 starting at 7:00 p.m.

GHC says that the 2018 class includes more than 330 graduates, plus the College’s first students to complete the Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management. Ten students will receive diplomas in the BAS-OM program.

Because of the change in venue, graduates will not need tickets for their families.

“By moving the ceremony, we will not restrict the number of family members who can celebrate with their graduate,” explains GHC President Jim Minkler. “Our students have much to celebrate and we are looking forward to the ceremony.”

The college adds that in addition to the largest graduating class in their history, demolition work of the 200 and 300 buildings is beginning on campus, creating other space and safety issues.

For more information, please refer to the College’s website, www.ghc.edu.