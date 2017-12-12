Lane shift for McCleary road closures starts today

Work on the 2nd half of McCleary road closures begins today.

The Washington Department of Transportation says that drivers can expect delays from 12 pm to 5 pm today.

Crews will begin short-term rolling slowdowns to shift traffic into the right lanes of both westbound and eastbound SR 8.

A traffic shift will take place in phases.

The WSDOT has reported that two bridges have been built, with 2 more to go, and the project to remove barriers to fish on Wildcat Creek in McCleary is moving forward.

John Romero, a project engineer with the Washington State Department of Transportation said, “This is a big effort, so we are immensely grateful for drivers’ patience”.

WSDOT has been able to switch traffic over to one lane as they work, but will be reversing the configuration and put both directions of traffic onto eastbound SR 8 starting next week.

Drivers are encouraged to expect slight delays and add extra travel time.

Drivers will use the right lanes of both westbound and eastbound SR 8 as they move over, before eventually all traffic will be on the reconfigured eastbound lanes.

The road will remain in this configuration for approximately 12 months.

The intersection of SR 8 and SR 108 remains closed through project completion.