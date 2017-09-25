Lane closures will slow traffic in Aberdeen

Work on both the Chehalis River and Heron Street bridges will cause delays in Aberdeen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation are giving drivers a warning that scheduled maintenance will close 3 lanes on Tuesday, September 26.

DOT crews will be working on conduct asphalt preservation projects during the closures.

Starting at 7:30 am on Tuesday, drivers will see a delay on Heron Street as the crews close one lane of the Heron Street Bridge to do the repair. This work is scheduled to last until approximately noon.

Following that work, and starting at noon, crews will work the afternoon on the on-ramp and off-ramp of the Chehalis River Bridge.

The access points to and from State Street will close during the work.

DOT advises drivers to plan ahead for delays and to consider alternate routes as necessary.

Note: It’s not known if the left or right lane will be closed on the Heron Street Bridge. Image provided as an example.