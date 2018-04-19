Lane closures coming to SR 109 next week

Utility work will bring lane closures to SR 109 next week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that drivers who use State Route 109 in Grays Harbor will encounter a construction zone between Copalis Beach and Pacific Beach as utility crews install new overhead fiber optic cables.

They say that from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27, traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane and a pilot car will escort drivers through the work area that is about a mile long.

Drivers who use this route should expect delays and plan their commute accordingly.