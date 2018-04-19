Lane closures coming to SR 109 next week
By KXRO News
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 8:23 AM

Utility work will bring lane closures to SR 109 next week.

The Washington State says that drivers who use State Route 109 in Grays Harbor will encounter a construction zone between and as utility crews install new overhead fiber optic cables.

They say that from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27, traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane and a pilot car will escort drivers through the work area that is about a mile long.

Drivers who use this route should expect delays and plan their commute accordingly.

