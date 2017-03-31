More lane closures added to the McCleary area

Additional closures are coming to State Route 8 near McCleary.

In addition to the 2 year closures to remove fish barriers and replace them with bridges starting in mid-April, more closures are coming.

The Washington Department of Transportation announced that crews will begin repaving areas of westbound State Route 8 between McCleary and Highway 101.

This project will repair worn and damaged stretches of highway.

While this work is underway, SR 8 in the area will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each weekday.

Motorists will also encounter a reduced, 35 mph speed limit through the work zone.

Segments of westbound SR 8 between mileposts: 75 and 11.5, extending from McCleary to east of the Thurston County line; and 25 to 20.63, extending from the vicinity of Summit Lake to the US 101/SR 8 junction.



Crews will begin preliminary work in the area on Monday, April 3. Paving is scheduled to start Tuesday, April 11. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete before July.