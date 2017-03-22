Landslide risk continues through the weekend

By KXRO News
|
Mar 22, 8:40 AM

The National Weather Service tells KXRO that more rain is expected through the weekend.

Well above normal rainfall since February 1st has resulted in soils being saturated or nearly saturated over much of Western Washington.

The threat of landslides will continue through the weekend.

For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages.

For more information on landslides, visit www.dnr.wa.gov/programs-and-services/geology/geologic-hazards/landslides.

