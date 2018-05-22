Lake Sylvia to close to prepare for free Kids Fishing Derby

Lake Sylvia is closing for a kids-only fishing event

The Montesano Moose Lodge has sponsored the annual Kids Fishing Derby at Lake Sylvia State Park in years past, this year being held on June 9, between 6-11am.

Fishing to the public will be closed from 6pm Friday, June 8 through 6am Saturday, June 9, 2018 as they prepare for the derby.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife says the closure “is necessary to ensure a safe and successful event. The fish will be planted the evening prior to the event to better acclimate them to the lake.”

All kids 15 and under are invited to participate in this free event.

The expected participation for this year’s event is about 350 kids.

In previous years, pre-registration was available the night before from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 8 at the Montesano Moose Lodge, 3 Monte Elma Rd., Montesano.

The Discover Pass is not required to attend; June 9 is a State Parks “free day” in conjunction with National Get Outdoors Day.