Lake Sylvia to close to prep for kids fishing event

Lake Sylvia will be closing for a kids-only fishing event.

The WDFW says that the lake will close to fishing by the public on Friday, June 9th at 6:00pm through 6:00am the following morning.

The say the closure is necessary to ensure a safe and successful kids fish-in event.

Fish will be planted the evening prior to the event to better acclimate them to the lake.

The WDFW says the organizers of this event donate time, effort, and money to raise and stock trout into Lake Sylvia.

The organizers also help with other fishing events in local lakes.

About 350 kids are expected to participate in this year’s event.

Lake Sylvia is open year-round with the exception of this closure.