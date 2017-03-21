Lake Quinault teacher arrested under investigation for inappropriately touching students

A teacher in the Lake Quinault School District has been arrested under the investigation of inappropriately touching students.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Friday night (03/17/17) at about 9:00pm, a deputy was sent to a residence in Neilton for a report of inappropriate conduct by a 4th grade music teacher of the Lake Quinault School District.

The reporting party was a family member of a 9 year old girl who is a student in Lake Quinault School District.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the reporting party said that she saw a video of her 9 year old niece being inappropriately touched by a 39 year old man who is a music teacher.

A deputy responded and viewed the video.

The Sheriff’s Office says the video was taken during class on Friday by the brother of the 9 year old, who was also in the same music class.

By watching the video and talking with the brother, the investigating deputy learned that the teacher was sitting on a stool in front of the music class with the 9 year old girl standing next to him.

According to the report the girl was standing next to the teacher as punishment for not bringing her music instrument to class and the teacher is seen with his left arm around the girl, rubbing the left side of the girl’s abdomen with his left hand and at times pulling her next to him.

The touching is on the outside of the clothing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the teacher has his hands on the girl for about 4 of the 5 minutes of the video before it ends.

The brother said that other female students had received the same punishment of standing next to the teacher for not bringing their instruments; however the male students did not have to stand next to him when they forget their instruments.

The report says the brother felt the contact by the teacher was inappropriate and took it upon himself to record the situation.

Detectives worked through the weekend to find and interview the 9 year old girl, as well as witnesses and other possible victims.

According to the Sheriff’s Office one other 10 year old girl was interviewed and she also acknowledged touching by the teacher that she felt was inappropriate.

Detectives went to the Lake Quinault School on Monday morning and arrested the man prior to the start of class.

The Lake Quinault School District superintendent was contacted and briefed on the investigation.

The teacher was transported to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and booked on two counts of Assault 4th Degree with Sexual Motivation which is a gross misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charges are for the inappropriate touching of the 9 and 10 year old female students.

They say that it appears that the teacher may have had prior issues with inappropriate contact with female students that investigators are looking into.

Detectives are also looking into other students who may be victims of this behavior.