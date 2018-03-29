Lake Quinault needs School Board Director

The Lake Quinault School District is looking for a School Board Director.

In a release, the school district says that they are now accepting applications for an At-Large School Board Director.

Anyone in the role must be a registered voter living within the school district boundaries.

This position will fill a vacancy until the General Election in November 2019. If the Director wishes to stay, they would need to file for the office.

Those interested must submit a letter of interest and resume on or before the closing date of April 30, 2018.

If there are questions, please contact the District Office at (360) 288-2260 ext. 260.