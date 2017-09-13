Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain are coming home

The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport announced that the tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain are on their way around the Olympic Peninsula and heading back to Aberdeen.

The ships will come back to their home port, staying locally from September 15th to 20th, before sailing south for the winter.

“We are very happy to visit Aberdeen for a final visit this fall. Just like the whales and birds, we’ve got to head south for the winter” said Operations Director Caitlin Stanton. “For tall ships, your options are to shut down for the winter, or sail south for better weather. We choose to keep going, so more American schoolchildren can step aboard our vessels instead of closing up shop from October to March. But we’re glad to get to visit home in Grays Harbor again before we make the big trip south.”

From September 15th to September 20th, the Lady and Chieftain will dock at Seaport Landing and will be open to visitors.

Tours and battle sails will be available for both local residents and anyone visiting the area.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased over the phone (360-532-8611) or online at www.historicalseaport.org.